Joe Palmer
Chillicothe - Joe Palmer, 62, of Chillicothe, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Unity Point Methodist in Peoria.
He was born April 14, 1957 in Peoria, IL to Joseph and Mary (Sledgister) Palmer.
Surviving are his mother, Mary Palmer of Peoria; two children, Mackenzie Palmer of Peoria and Joshua Palmer of Oak Ridge, TN; one sister, Cherrie (Mark) Blackwell of Bartonville; one granddaughter, Jordyn and his beloved cat Tiger.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Joe worked as a Printer for Curtis 1000 Printing in Bloomington. He was an avid Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Blues and Green Bay Packer's fan and he also loved to fish. Joe was a 7th degree black belt and instructed at Phil Keppel Karate-Do in Peoria where he also trained.
Cremation will be accorded and Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to donor's choice. Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 28 to June 30, 2019