Joe Schmidgall
1938 - 2020
Joe Schmidgall
MORTON – Jacob J. "Joe" Schmidgall, 82, of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Hopedale Nursing Home in Hopedale, Ill.
He was born on April 7, 1938 in Bloomington, Ill., to Jacob and Ina (Rash) Schmidgall.
Surviving are his wife, Connie (Zoller) Schmidgall; daughter, Lea Ann (Steve) Aberle of McLean, Ill.; three grandchildren, Tyler Aberle, Annie Aberle, and Katie (Jess) Goujon; and his siblings, Stephen (Joanne) Moore of Connecticut, Pat McElwain of New Mexico, and James Schmidgall of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his son, Andy Schmidgall in 2018; and one sister, Bev Ann Schmidgall.
Joe farmed in the Minier area his entire life. He started his banking career at Pekin National Bank, later working at the Bartonville Bank, before retiring from Morton Community Bank in 2016.
Joe was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria. He served on the Peoria Rescue Mission Board and was a member of the Bartonville Lions Club. Joe served in the Army National Guard in Delavan.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Jerry Trecek officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, both at the funeral home. Burial will be at Funks Grove Cemetery in McLean, Ill. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are recommended.
Memorials may be made to the Peoria Rescue Mission.
A special thank you to Dr. Trent Proehl, Tim, Britney, Diana, and all of the wonderful staff at Hopedale Nursing Home for the excellent care and compassion they gave to Joe.
"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believe in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life." John 3:16
To view Joe's online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
AUG
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
AUG
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
