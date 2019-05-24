|
Joe Walter
MORTON — Daniel J. "Joe" Walter, 38, of Morton passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Joe was born on July 22, 1980, in Peoria to Tim and Rosemary (Buhrmester) Walter of Morton.
He is survived by his parents and two daughters, Mariska and McKenzlee Walter, all of Morton; two sisters, Jennifer (Jeremy) Bencher of Morton and Rachel (Isaac) Downing of Peoria; one brother, John (Elizabeth) Walter of Creve Coeur; and 10 nieces and nephews.
Joe was a graduate of Peoria Christian High School. He received his Associates Degree in Law Enforcement from Illinois Central College. Joe then graduated from the University of Illinois Police Training Institute in 2003.
He was a Sergeant with the Creve Coeur Police Department, where he worked for 15 years. Joe was currently working security at Bass Pro Shops in East Peoria. He also served on the Central Illinois Emergency Response Team (CIERT).
Joe loved hunting and fishing and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He also cherished his time spent with his daughters and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, and also from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, prior to the service. Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to an educational fund for his daughters. Checks may be made payable to Edward Jones, with "Mariska and McKenzlee" in the memo.
To view Joe's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 24 to May 26, 2019