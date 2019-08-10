Home

Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 347-4157
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
1953 - 2019
JoEtta Hill Obituary
JoEtta Hill
PEKIN - JoEtta C. Hill, 65, of Pekin, IL passed away at 9:17 AM Friday, August 9, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
JoEtta was born August 30, 1953 in Galesburg, IL to Frank and Selma (Ingersoll) Brown. She married Steve Hill on August 14, 1976 in Kewanee, IL.
Preceding in death are her parents and sister, Linda Brislawn.
Surviving are: her husband, Steve of Pekin; one son, Eric (Libbi) Hill of Pekin; one grandson, Gavin Hill of Pekin; two brothers, Clifford Brown of Kewanee and Otis Brown of Galesburg.
JoEtta was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ where she served on several committees. She was a hair stylist for over 45 years, retiring in 2018 from her business at 125 Salon in Pekin. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, gardening, reading and traveling.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr. with Mark Mansini officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Tuesday, August 13th at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the .
To express condolences online go to www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019
