Dr. John A. DePinto Jr.

PEORIA - John Anthony DePinto, 83, passed away peacefully at Hospice House the evening of October 10, 2020.

John was born in Youngstown on January 4, 1937, the son of John and Lenore (Conti) DePinto, and still is known affectionately to the family as "Junior." In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his first wife, Sue Shelton, who passed away in 2016 of Alzheimers.

During John's early school years, the family moved from Youngstown to Hubbard where John became a proud graduate of Hubbard High School. After high school, John attended Youngstown State University, and was often fond of talking about those undergrad years, the classes at Jones Hall, and the incredible difference between a student's cost per credit hour then and now.

From YSU, John was accepted at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, and there completed his Doctorate studies in Biology in 1965. Following graduation, he became a full professor at Bradley University, Peoria, IL, where he taught Biology/Microbiology, and was later head of that department as well as Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences until his official retirement in 2000. Even after retirement, John could not sit still and taught part-time for another 10 years.

John is survived by his wife, Dawn Goodridge, whom he married in a beach ceremony on Siesta Key, May 29, 2017. John and Dawn made their home together in Boardman, OH, enjoying every minute of their brief years together. John loved attending musical theater at Powers and Stambaugh, as well as a quiet evening at home with Dawn and their dog, Max.

John is also survived by his 3 sons who mourn his passing; Todd (Susan) DePinto and their son, Patrick of Greensboro, NC; Jeff (Shelley) DePinto and their son, Ben, of Perkasie, PA; Bruce DePinto and his children Danielle, Camden, Ruben and Findley, of Peoria, IL.

John was a dog lover all his life and would have appreciated any donations in his name be made to Animal Charity, 4140 Market St, Youngstown, 44512. Unfortunately, the COVID pandemic makes it impossible to gather for a service at this time. The family plans to celebrate John's life at a later date.



