1/1
John A. Hinshaw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. Hinshaw
DUNLAP – John A. Hinshaw, 78, of Dunlap, passed away at 12:32 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Proctor in Peoria. John was born on November 7, 1941 in Peoria to Harold and Marion (Rickets) Hinshaw. He married Cheryl Lynn Yocum in 1961; she preceded him in death on March 19, 2019.
Surviving are four sons, Gary Allen (Lynn) of Dunlap, Todd Michael (Sharon Koepp) of Edelstein, Mark Christopher (Jenn) of Lake Forest, CA, and Troy Jonathon Hinshaw of Dunlap; one grandchild, Josh Stevenson Hinshaw; one sister, Nancy (Jim) Herron of Dunlap; and one brother, Jerry (Mary Jane) Hinshaw of Dunlap; and a niece, Kimberly Keller of Ft. Myers, FL. He was also preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Judy Wilmoth.
John worked as an operating engineer for the Union #649. He loved tinkering in his garage, gardening, and spending time with his family, especially his grandson.
A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left for John's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
304 North Walnut Avenue
Princeville, IL 61559
(309) 385-4414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved