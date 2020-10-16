John A. Hinshaw
DUNLAP – John A. Hinshaw, 78, of Dunlap, passed away at 12:32 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Proctor in Peoria. John was born on November 7, 1941 in Peoria to Harold and Marion (Rickets) Hinshaw. He married Cheryl Lynn Yocum in 1961; she preceded him in death on March 19, 2019.
Surviving are four sons, Gary Allen (Lynn) of Dunlap, Todd Michael (Sharon Koepp) of Edelstein, Mark Christopher (Jenn) of Lake Forest, CA, and Troy Jonathon Hinshaw of Dunlap; one grandchild, Josh Stevenson Hinshaw; one sister, Nancy (Jim) Herron of Dunlap; and one brother, Jerry (Mary Jane) Hinshaw of Dunlap; and a niece, Kimberly Keller of Ft. Myers, FL. He was also preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Judy Wilmoth.
John worked as an operating engineer for the Union #649. He loved tinkering in his garage, gardening, and spending time with his family, especially his grandson.
A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left for John's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com
