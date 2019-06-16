Peoria Journal Star Obituaries
John A. "Jack" McGinn Obituary
John "Jack" A. McGinn
PEORIA - John "Jack" A. McGinn passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Peoria, IL.
He was born in Oak Park (Chicago), IL, on March 16, 1925, and lived most of his early life in Sterling, IL, and the last 62 years in Peoria, IL.
Jack was the son of Oswald and Ann (Murphy) McGinn. He served as a medic in World War II and was awarded the Bronze Star for bravery. He graduated from St. Ambrose College and then married Frances O'Malley in 1950, and together they raised five children.
Jack is survived by his wife; his children, Mary Eaton (Aral) of Naples, FL, Joanne Willis (Michael) of Waterloo, IA, and Paul (Janet) McGinn of South Bend, IN; daughter-in-law, Sharon McGinn of De Forest, WI; 9 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, 1 sister and 2 beloved children, Marcia and Thomas.
A private Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Peoria Heights, IL. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling IL.
Memorials may be made to St. Thomas Church.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 16 to June 18, 2019
