John A. Minor
METAMORA - John A. Minor, 87, of Metamora passed away at 8:06 am on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born on March 28, 1933 in Leamington, Ontario, Canada to Arden and Ellen (Nichols) Minor. He married Elizabeth "Betty" Krippel on April 9, 1975 in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife Betty of Metamora; son Charles A. (Carrie Kramer) Minor of Simsbury, Connecticut; grandsons Jake, Ben, Sam, and Nate Minor; siblings Lorne (Sue) Minor of Sterling Heights, Michigan and Mary Minor of Phoenix, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters Anne Minor, Judy Kotlarczyk, and Nancy Bankhead.
Long before he was known as "Papa" to his grandchildren, John grew up in Detroit, Michigan. He delivered milk for his father's business until going off to serve in the Korean War as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. After attending college, he had a 25 year career in behavioral program development for the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
John had a zest for life, and spent his younger days in adventurous pursuits achieving some recognition for his success in auto racing and skydiving. He was a private pilot with a passion for aviation, and also enjoyed fishing and camping trips especially with his son. He believed very strongly in forgiveness, fellowship, and helping others. Since moving to the Peoria area, he cultivated a tight network of friends in the Universalist Unitarian Church of Peoria. He tutored children at Common Place, and through the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Peoria, provided direct assistance to those experiencing hardships in their lives. He was a strong supporter of Illinois People's Action and frequently participated in their efforts.
He will be loved and remembered not only by his immediate family and close friends, but by all the people he touched and helped along the way.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Illinois Cancer Care, 8940 North Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615 or to the Universalist Unitarian Church, 3000 West Richwoods Boulevard, Peoria, IL 61604. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com
