|
|
John A. "Jack" Pio
PEORIA - John A. "Jack" Pio, age 78, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 12:34 a.m. at UnityPoint Health-Methodist, surrounded by his family.
Born May 12, 1941, in Peoria, he was a son to William Francis and Mary Ann (Scherer) Pio. Jack married Kathleen Zeman on April 8, 1999, in Peoria. He worked for the United States Post Office for 37 years, retiring on May 12, 2000, on his birthday.
Jack was an avid bowler, having bowled in the Golden Age Bowling League at the Christian Center, where he served as league secretary. He also bowled at St. Boniface in the senior league. Jack was a member of Knights of Columbus, Spalding Council #427, where he served as past Vice President of the Spalding Council #427 bowling league, and participated in many Knights of Columbus International Bowling Tournaments in the United States and Canada. Jack was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He volunteered as an instructor with Hooked on Fishing and enjoyed monthly lunch gatherings at Ludy's with the Spalding Graduates of 1959, but most importantly, he cherished the times spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a loving father, grandfather and brother who put family first, never knew a stranger, and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his wife, Kathleen "Kathy" of Peoria; three children, Chris (Bobbi) Pio of Galesburg, Chad (Maureen) Pio of Kansas City, MO, and Martin (Heidi) Pio of Elmwood; eight grandchildren, Lauren, Scot, Eric, Hannah, Jack, Seth, Chris and Paige; and three sisters, Von Selkirk of Kalamazoo, MI, Pat Myers of Watton, MI, and Judy Hill of Centralia, IL; as well as the son's mother, Phyllis "Kay" Jones.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of memorial Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kickapoo. Father Joseph Dondanville will officiate.
Memorials in Jack's memory may be made to the or St. Mary's Church in Kickapoo.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020