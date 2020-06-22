John Allen Singley

PEKIN - John Allen Singley, age 67, passed away at his residence in Pekin, IL, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

He was born on November 6, 1952, in Lincoln, IL, the eldest son of William L. Singley and Patricia N. Phelan Singley, who preceded him in death.

John graduated from Metamora High School in 1970 and completed his BA in English from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. He also completed graduate coursework in creative writing at Illinois State University.

He is survived by his son, Evan Singley (Tyann Spann) of Edwardsville, IL; his former wife, Michelle McConnell Singley of Godfrey, IL; his sisters, Molly Singley Kitching and Susan Singley, and his brother, David (Jenny Wrenson) Singley, all of St. Paul, MN; and two step-grandsons. He is also survived by his aunts, Helen Singley of Lincoln, IL, and Rose Singley of Topeka, IL; his uncle, Robert Singley of Mt. Home, AR; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, including Craig (Michelle) Kitching and Molly Sue (Matthew) Somogyi; and two great-nephews.

John loved music and motorcycles.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Cremation has been accorded, per his wishes.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store