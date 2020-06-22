John Allen Singley
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Allen Singley
PEKIN - John Allen Singley, age 67, passed away at his residence in Pekin, IL, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
He was born on November 6, 1952, in Lincoln, IL, the eldest son of William L. Singley and Patricia N. Phelan Singley, who preceded him in death.
John graduated from Metamora High School in 1970 and completed his BA in English from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. He also completed graduate coursework in creative writing at Illinois State University.
He is survived by his son, Evan Singley (Tyann Spann) of Edwardsville, IL; his former wife, Michelle McConnell Singley of Godfrey, IL; his sisters, Molly Singley Kitching and Susan Singley, and his brother, David (Jenny Wrenson) Singley, all of St. Paul, MN; and two step-grandsons. He is also survived by his aunts, Helen Singley of Lincoln, IL, and Rose Singley of Topeka, IL; his uncle, Robert Singley of Mt. Home, AR; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, including Craig (Michelle) Kitching and Molly Sue (Matthew) Somogyi; and two great-nephews.
John loved music and motorcycles.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Cremation has been accorded, per his wishes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved