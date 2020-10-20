John Allred
MORTON - John G. Allred, 81, of Morton passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
He was born on April 15, 1939, in Chillicothe, Ill., to Ellis McCallister-Allred and Ann (Peterson) Allred. He married Teresa Hart on October 26, 1989, in Pekin.
Surviving are his wife, Teresa Allred of Morton; children, Jennifer (Ed) Singletary of Chester, Ill., Heather Allred of Chester, Ill., Chad Allred of Deer Creek, Chris Allred of Morton, Stacy Brickey of Jacksonville, Ill., and Amanda (Jeff) Geary of Lincoln, Ill.; step-children, Jeff Pittenger and Nicole Bankes, both of Morton; 12 grandchildren, Kylee, Dakota, Haley, Kelsea, Cassidy, Carly, Nevaeh, Natalie, Drew, Mikayla, Neena and Hayden; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Mark (Brenda) Allred of Orem, Utah.
John's brother, Jay Allred, passed away the day after John, on October 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his brother, Alan Allred, on December 23, 1994.
John attended Deer-Creek Mackinaw High School, graduating in 1957. After graduating, John went to work with his dad at Allred's Floor Service and was a salesman for Hillyard Chemical Company for 40 years. He continued to operate Allred's Floor Service and was still actively working with his son, Chad. He was a master craftsman with hardwood flooring and specialized in the art of gym floor work.
John's life ended too soon, but for those who knew him well, he will always be remembered for his kind heartedness and willingness to talk and listen to others.
John not only took pride in his business, but he also truly relished the friendships he made during his time working.
He loved his family dearly. He would often talk with his children early in the mornings and in the afternoon just to see how their days were. His wife, kids, grandkids and great-grandkids were very important to him.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Mark Allred officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
.