Mason Funeral Home - Metamora
219 E. Partridge St.
Metamora, IL 61548
(309) 367-2100
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Evangelical Free Church
1337 Lourdes Road
Metamora, IL
Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Wyoming City Cemetery
Corner of Route 91 West and First Street
Wyoming, IL
Resources
John and Mary Sauer
METAMORA — Mary Lee Sauer, 78, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, and John Frederick Sauer, 80, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, both at their residence.
John and Mary were married on September 30, 1961.
John was born on July 20, 1939, in Peoria, IL. He was a 1957 graduate of East Peoria High School and a college graduate of University of Illinois. John was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He had a career in financial services, retiring as Vice President of South Side Bank in 1997.
Mary was born on August 14, 1941, in Wyoming, IL. She was a 1959 graduate of Bradford High School. Mary was a homemaker.
Surviving is their son Bret Sauer of Garland, Texas. They were preceded in death by their son Victor Sauer. They were loving and devoted parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Memorial Service for both will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Faith Evangelical Free Church, 1337 Lourdes Road, Metamora, IL. Burial of ashes will be held after the memorial service at 1 p.m. in Wyoming City Cemetery, Corner of Route 91 West and First Street, Wyoming, IL, with military honors accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Faith Evangelical Free Church. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
