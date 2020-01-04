|
John "JT" Anthony Tyler Jr.
WASHINGTON - John "JT" Anthony Tyler Jr., 49, of Washington passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019.
He was born on May 27, 1970, in Peoria to John Anthony Sr. and Esther Elizabeth Wilson Tyler. His father and grandparents preceded him in death. He is survived by his mother, Esther Tyler; children, Dylan Emmons, Drake Tyler and Brooklyn Tyler; brothers, Troy (Lisa) Tyler and Jeff (Tara) Tyler; nephews, Tanner, Caden, Fisher Cooper; and many loving family members and friends.
JT was a 1989 graduate of Washington Community High School, where he had a great basketball career. He also studied and played basketball at I.C.C. for one year. John was an avid pool player known throughout the greater Peoria area. He also loved bowling, cooking and spending time with his family and friends. JT never met a stranger and will be missed by many!
Through the years, JT worked at many places, including Foremost Electric, Caterpillar and was the owner/operator of the Valley Tap in East Peoria.
Cremation has been accorded and a memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Abts Mortuary in Pekin. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Abts Mortuary, with burial following at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the "John Anthony Tyler Jr. Memorial Fund" at CEFCU to assist with funds for his children.
The family has entrusted Abts Mortuary in Pekin with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at abtsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020