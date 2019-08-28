|
|
John B. Sombeck
PEKIN - Dr. John B. Sombeck, 88, of Pekin passed away at 10:32 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Hallmark House Nursing Center in Pekin.
Born Jan. 31, 1931, in St. Paul, Minn., to August John and Johanna (Schulte) Sombeck, he married Sharon G. Tebben on June 16, 1956, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are six children, Rick (Sue) Sombeck of Pekin, Cinda (Steve) Craig of Woodridge, Dan (Susan) Sombeck of Danvers, Mike Sombeck of Orlando, Fla., Tim (Shar) Sombeck of Downers Grove and Stacey (Gary) Palka of Pekin; fourteen grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Eleanore Cahoon.
A 1956 graduate of the University of Minnesota Medical School with his degree as a Medical Doctor, he also received his Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Minnesota.
John served in the United States Army after his internship with St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth, Minn. In the military, he served as a battlegroup physician in the morning and was assigned to an orthopedic surgeon in the afternoon, where he gained an interest in orthopedic surgery and attained the rank of Captain. He then took a 4-year residency at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. Dr. Sombeck moved to Pekin in 1963, where he established a solo practice of orthopedic surgery and was a member of the medical staff at Pekin Memorial Hospital until retiring in 1991. He then worked as a staff physician for Caterpillar, Inc. from 1991 to 1996. He was a member and past president of the Tazewell County Medical Society and a member of the Illinois State Medical Society and the American Medical Society.
He was a longtime member of the Pekin R/C Club, building, flying and crashing radio-controlled airplanes. He started the hobby together with his brother-in-law, Dave Tebben, and was recognized by the R/C club in 1998 for exceptional club participation. His hobbies and passions also included auto restoration, fishing, snow skiing and woodworking. He was devoted to his family and enjoyed traveling with his family.
Dr. Sombeck was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin, where he was a Eucharistic Minister and had served on the Board of Education for the church's school. He also was a former Boy Scout Leader of Troop 98 that was sponsored by the church.
His memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin. Father Michael Andrejek will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Inurnment will follow the Mass in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Central Illinois Chapter, 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61614; or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 303 South 7th Street, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
Doc's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Hallmark House and the nurses at Hospice Compassus for their excellent care and concern.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019