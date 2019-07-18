|
|
John Belcher
CREVE COEUR ~ John Jude Belcher, 63, of Natchez, Mississippi, formerly of Creve Coeur, passed away at 7:07 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Merit Health in Natchez.
He was born November 1, 1955 in Peoria to James Marshall and Shirley (Starr) Belcher. His father has preceded him in death.
Surviving are his mother, Shirley Weihmeir of Creve Coeur; one daughter, Christine; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; five brothers, James (Maggie) Belcher of Norfolk, Virginia, Patrick Belcher of North Carolina, Thomas (Mary Lou) Belcher of Spokane, Washington, Joseph (Karen) Belcher of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Richard (Theresa) Belcher of Las Vegas, Nevada; two sisters, Coleen (James) Martin of Chillicothe and Cathleen (John) Guldan of St. Joseph, Michigan.
John used his technical degree from Illinois State University most recently in working to recycle rubber. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time outdoors tending his several acres of vegetables, fruit trees and grapes. He also loved spending time with his dogs and good friends. He reached out to help others and his kind heart touched all who knew him.
His funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin with Father John Twinomujuni as the celebrant. There will be no visitation, but the family welcomes anyone who would like to join us to celebrate John's life. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pekin. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , Memorial and Tributes Lockbox, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, Illinois, 60674.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 18 to July 20, 2019