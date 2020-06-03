John Best
PEORIA - John Best, 87, of Peoria passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home, with his family by his side.
He was born on June 17, 1932, in Beardstown, IL, to Paul and Juanita (Robinson) Best. He married Mary Anne Davis in 1950. He later married Jewell Rawls on January 13, 1996, and she preceded him in death in 2016. He was also preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Phyllis Childers and Loretta Gjerde; and a step-daughter, Mary Ellen Seay.
Surviving are six children, Kathy Best of Houston, TX, John (Judy) Best of Edwardsville, IL, Sue (Jerry) Hinch of Menominee, MI, Debbie Best of Peoria, Cindy (Dave) Knight of Ramona, CA, and Becky (Mark) Johnson of St. Paul, MN. Also surviving are three step-children, Michelle (Tracy) Johnson of Germantown Hills, Rick (Belen) Dial of St. Louis, MO, and Brenda Seay of St. Louis, MO; many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and very precious friends, Pat Palanza and Wes and Linda Read.
John owned and operated Best Painting and Decorating Company in Peoria and was known for quality work and customer service to his many loyal customers. An avid tennis player and member of River City Tennis Club, John competed in tournaments locally, as well as in Arizona. He was a lifelong athlete and Golden Glove Champion. He volunteered his time to causes he believed in: adult literacy, hospice and food banks. Music was a passion for John who shared that love with his children. He loved singing, dancing and performing in community theatre and his barbershop quartet. He enjoyed playing pinochle, euchre and bridge in several area card clubs. Most notably though, John protected, provided for and fiercely loved his close family and friends.
A private family celebration of life will be held at Springdale Cemetery, with inurnment to follow the service. Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Northwoods Community Church Mission Fund. Messages and memories are encouraged to be submitted to www.woosley-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.