|
|
John "JB" Brown
WASHINGTON - John W. "JB" Brown, 69, of Washington passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 13, 2019, at his residence.
John was born on July 24, 1950, in Peoria, the son of John "Tom" and Shirley Hagenstoz Brown. He married Deborah L. Clark on September 4, 1971, in Washington, IL.
Surviving are his wife; one sister, Julie (Bruce) Schrock, all of Washington; along with one niece, Ashley (Jonathan) Vallosio of Indianapolis, IN; and a host of extended family and close friends.
A 1968 graduate of Washington Community High School, he proudly served his country with the Illinois National Guard. John owned and operated Creative Lettering in Washington for 41 years.
An avid Bowler, John started at a young age, bowling at Eastside Lanes in Washington that his father owned and operated. He bowled multiple 300 games and 800 series. John bowled for 35 years in the American Bowling Congress Tournament. He served on the Greater Peoria Bowling Association for 16 years, along with serving on the ABC/WIBC as a Certified Lane Inspector Workshop Instructor for 10 years, also as Assistant Secretary to the Greater Peoria Bowling Association for 7 years. In 1995, he was inducted into the Greater Peoria Bowling Association Hall of Fame and the Illinois Bowling Hall of Fame in 2002.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Additional visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, with services to follow at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home. Pastor Doug Hicks and Pastor Joe Mitchell will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memory in rural Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be given to Calvary Community Church, 115 E. Jefferson St., Washington, IL; or Illinois Central Christian School, 22648 Grosenbach Road, Washington, IL.
To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019