Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 699-7208
For more information about
John Bybee
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bybee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Bybee


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Bybee Obituary
John Bybee
PEORIA - John J. Bybee, 53, of Peoria passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his residence.
John was born on February 23, 1966, in Peoria, IL, to Robert and Helen (Chittum) Bybee Sr.
Surviving are two daughters, Jesse (Ross) VanBruwaene and Amber Bybee; and two grandchildren, Karter and Mila. Also surviving are two brothers, Robert (Vickie) Bybee Jr. and Gary (toni) Bybee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, David Bybee and Jeffrey Bybee Sr.; and sister-in-law, Kelli Bybee.
Other than family, John had two loves, God and music. John attended over 100 concerts of his favorite music, 80's rock, and took numerous classes regarding his faith. John had a big heart and contagious smile that will never be forgotten. He was a longtime member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church.
Interment will be held at Swan Lake Memory Gardens on May 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. A celebration of life will be immediately following at The Eagle's Club, 1704 S. East Lane, Peoria.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Home.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 4 to May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now