John Bybee
PEORIA - John J. Bybee, 53, of Peoria passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his residence.
John was born on February 23, 1966, in Peoria, IL, to Robert and Helen (Chittum) Bybee Sr.
Surviving are two daughters, Jesse (Ross) VanBruwaene and Amber Bybee; and two grandchildren, Karter and Mila. Also surviving are two brothers, Robert (Vickie) Bybee Jr. and Gary (toni) Bybee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, David Bybee and Jeffrey Bybee Sr.; and sister-in-law, Kelli Bybee.
Other than family, John had two loves, God and music. John attended over 100 concerts of his favorite music, 80's rock, and took numerous classes regarding his faith. John had a big heart and contagious smile that will never be forgotten. He was a longtime member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church.
Interment will be held at Swan Lake Memory Gardens on May 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. A celebration of life will be immediately following at The Eagle's Club, 1704 S. East Lane, Peoria.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Home.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 4 to May 6, 2019