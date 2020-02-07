|
John C. Hilt
PEKIN — John C. Hilt, 75, of Pekin passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, surrounded by his family.
He was born on February 13, 1944, in Springfield, Illinois, to John and Florence (Rhodes) Hilt. He married Judy (Hitzeman) on August 26, 1972, in East Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are his five sons, David Hilt, Kevin Hilt, David (Jerri) Bocian, Todd Hilt and Tim (Jamie) Hilt; one daughter, Karla (Tom) Veatch; one sister, Cindy (James) Scott; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son; a sister, Alesia Conover; and a brother, Gordon Mitchell.
John worked for Caterpillar as a machine repairman, as well as on the fire brigade in Mapleton for over 32 years of service, retiring in 1994. He also owned and operated a small engine repair service and worked for the Pekin Daily Times as a photographer.
John deeply loved his wife, family and his pets, as well as a few good friends. Known by many as someone who could fix anything, he spent most of his spare time working on home remodeling projects, tinkering, writing and learning photography and would always lend a helping hand to others in need. As a loving brother and friend, he enjoyed playing practical jokes on his family.
Cremation has been entrusted with Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Private burial will be held at Fondulac Township Cemetery in East Peoria. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For more information, please contact the family.
Memorials may be made in his honor to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020