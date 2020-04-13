|
John C. Hoffmire
MORTON – John C. Hoffmire, 91, of Morton, IL, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Unity Point Methodist in Peoria.
He was born on May 19, 1928 on a farm near Brownstown, IL to Lloyd and Florence Cripe Hoffmire. He married Norma Alexander in January 1948 in St. Elmo, IL and she preceded him in death in August 2000. He later married Goldie Harrison in January 2001 in Washington, IL and she also preceded him in December 2016 in Eureka, IL.
John was a WW II Navy veteran serving from 1946-1948.
Surviving are 1 son; Mark Hoffmire of Morton, IL, 1 daughter-in-law; Donna Hoffmire of Morton, IL, 5 grandchildren; Brad, Sam, Erin, Jenna, and Josh, 3 great-grandchildren; Jayden, Janelle, and Samantha, 2 brothers; Maurice (Judy) Hoffmire of Brownstown, IL, and Carl (KeyDoll) Hoffmire of Morton, IL, Goldie's children; Ray, Kevin, Steve, Debbie, and Luella and their families.
He was preceded in death by 2 sons, James Hoffmire and John Jr. Hoffmire.
John worked at Caterpillar Tractor Co. for 41 years as a tool and machine designer, retiring in 1985. He was a long-time member of Sunnyland Christian Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, Elder, and Board Member.
He was a member of the Hilton Masonic Lodge AF & AM, the Scottish Rite Valley of Peoria, and was a 50-year member of the Orpheus Club of Peoria. John was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing trips to Minnesota, and loved spending time with his family.
Services will be private, with burial at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Sunnyland Christian Church.
John's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020