John C. Oetzel


1949 - 2020
John C. Oetzel Obituary
John C. Oetzel
MACKINAW - John C. Oetzel, 70, of Mackinaw, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
John was born on September 5, 1949, in Peoria to Lloyd and Dorothy Crumrine Oetzel. They preceded him in death.
John is survived by one daughter, Shannon (Todd) Ummell of Minier; two sons, Shawn (Jennifer) Oetzel of Kewanee and Josh (Malbree) Oetzel of Mackinaw; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Rick (Connie) Ingram of Oregon and Jim Oetzel of Oregon.
John was a Vietnam War veteran. He served in Army Infantry. John worked in construction as a carpenter for many years until his retirement.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Graveside military rites will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Mackinaw Township Cemetery.
Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Mackinaw Rescue Squad.
Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020
