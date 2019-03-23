Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Peoria, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Peoria, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Vipond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. "Jack" Vipond


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John C. "Jack" Vipond Obituary
John C. "Jack" Vipond
PEORIA - John C. "Jack" Vipond, age 81, of Peoria passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
He was born on July 23, 1937, to Ivan J. and Vivian C. (Low) Vipond. He married Ann Luedke Dugan on May 27, 2005, in Peoria.
Survivors include his wife, Ann; step-son, Mark (Kay) Dugan; step-daughter, Michelle (Doug) Shoemaker; step-grandchildren, whom he was known to as "Mr.Jack," Todd (Elizabeth) Dugan, Austin (Kimiko) Dugan, Aaron Dugan, Logan Shoemaker, Ivey Shoemaker and Meredith Shoemaker; step-great-grandson, Gavin Dugan; sister, Pauline Rosenthal; brother-in-law, Wade Wilson; sister-in-law, Sharon Bradley; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Marcia Arnholt Vipond, who passed away on Nov. 8, 2002.
Jack attended Peoria schools and served in the U.S. Army as a Military Policeman. He was employed by the Peoria Fire Dept. for 26 years, and retired as Captain in 1997. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Peoria Firefighters Retirees Club and Amvets Post #64. Jack was an avid Cubs fan.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peoria. Additional visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the church. Pastors Chip Winter and Ron Miller will officiate. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, the Redeemer Lutheran Veteran's Fund, Redeemer Lutheran Care Ministry or Paws.
Online condolences may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

logo


logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now