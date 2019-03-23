|
John C. "Jack" Vipond
PEORIA - John C. "Jack" Vipond, age 81, of Peoria passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
He was born on July 23, 1937, to Ivan J. and Vivian C. (Low) Vipond. He married Ann Luedke Dugan on May 27, 2005, in Peoria.
Survivors include his wife, Ann; step-son, Mark (Kay) Dugan; step-daughter, Michelle (Doug) Shoemaker; step-grandchildren, whom he was known to as "Mr.Jack," Todd (Elizabeth) Dugan, Austin (Kimiko) Dugan, Aaron Dugan, Logan Shoemaker, Ivey Shoemaker and Meredith Shoemaker; step-great-grandson, Gavin Dugan; sister, Pauline Rosenthal; brother-in-law, Wade Wilson; sister-in-law, Sharon Bradley; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Marcia Arnholt Vipond, who passed away on Nov. 8, 2002.
Jack attended Peoria schools and served in the U.S. Army as a Military Policeman. He was employed by the Peoria Fire Dept. for 26 years, and retired as Captain in 1997. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Peoria Firefighters Retirees Club and Amvets Post #64. Jack was an avid Cubs fan.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peoria. Additional visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the church. Pastors Chip Winter and Ron Miller will officiate. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, the Redeemer Lutheran Veteran's Fund, Redeemer Lutheran Care Ministry or Paws.
Online condolences may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019