John Carl Gale
HAVANA - John C. Gale, 72, of Cape Coral, Florida, formerly of Havana, died on Monday, February 17, 2020, at his residence.
John was born on March 30, 1947, and was raised in Havana, Illinois, the son of Nelson Carl Gale and Margaret (nee Everly). He attended high school there and graduated in 1965.
John worked at Caterpillar Tractor Company in Peoria, Illinois, for 35 years. He was an active fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Bradley Braves basketball team. He was also an avid fan of college sports in general, especially March Madness. John loved being out with friends, going to sporting games, playing golf and drinking Miller Lite. After his retirement from Caterpillar, John moved to Cape Coral, Florida, which he loved. He spent his retirement making new friends, day-trading stocks and keeping tabs on his 5 grandchildren.
John is survived by his son, Stephen; grandchildren, Nick, Jacob, Ellie, Tommy and Olivia; his sister, Joan and brother-in-law, Jim; and his nephew, Jeff.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020