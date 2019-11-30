|
John Cline
EAST PEORIA - John Alfred Cline, 86, of Koshkonong, Missouri, formerly of East Peoria, passed away at 1:20 a.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Ozarks Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
He was born on November 4, 1933, in Koshkonong, Missouri, to John P. Cline and Lorene Dills Cline. On July 3, 1953, he was married in East Peoria, Illinois, to Ruthie Kelso. Before his retirement, he worked at Caterpillar. Mr. Cline loved his family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing slots. John was a hard-working man. His goal when he retired was to farm and build his own house, both of which he accomplished with the help of his son, Terry; and son-in-law, Dale. Mr. Cline attended Shiloh Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Ruthie Cline of the family home; two children, Terry Cline and wife, Nancy, of Rover, Missouri, and Tracy Leitner and husband, Dale, of Birch Tree, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Alma Cline; six grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents, one son, Jerry Cline; one great-grandson, Samuel Wynn; one brother, Lonnie Cline; and one sister, Wanda Tauber, preceded him in death.
Mr. Cline will lie in state from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Redburn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Easter Seals or and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019