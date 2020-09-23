1/1
John Conrad Woerner
1941 - 2020
PEORIA - Dr. John Conrad Woerner, age 79, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on Sept. 13, 1941, in Peoria to Conrad and Emma (Fisher) Woerner. They preceded him in death, along with two sisters, Marian Hammer and Connie Triplett.
He married Debra Bach on April 7, 1989, in Bloomington, IL. She survives, along with four daughters, Michelle (Tom) Blumer of Peoria, Rene (Marc) Utley of Peoria, Julie (John) Knapp of East Peoria and Kara Woerner of East Peoria; three step-children, Jeff (Michelle) Bach of Oak Park, IL, Nathan (Niki) Bach of Peoria and Elizabeth (Ryan) Cushing of Elmhurst, IL. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Ian, Olivia and Max Blumer and Jack and Sam Knapp; seven step-grandchildren; and two sisters, Norma (Fred) Rieker of Peoria and Betty Miller of Peoria.
John was a graduate of Woodruff High School, Bradley University and the University Of Illinois School Of Medicine. He was a member of the United States Army from 1968-1970, serving in Vietnam for one year. Upon his discharge from the Army, he completed his pediatric residency at OSF. He practiced Pediatrics until his retirement in 2006. After retirement, he served as a preceptor in the OSF outpatient pediatrics clinic for 12 years.
Due to the COVID restrictions, there will be no visitation and private services will be at the Peoria First United Methodist Church, where he attended. Burial will follow in the Apostolic Church Cemetery, near Edwards.
Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
You may view John's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
September 23, 2020
What a great guy and a great Dr.!! I enjoyed working as a nurse years ago in his office as a PRN nurse and again @OSF Sisters Clinic when he was a pediatric preceptor. We always had great conversations about everything.
Anna Taylor
Friend
