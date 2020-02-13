|
John D. Chirchirillo
HOPEWELL — John D. Chirchirillo, age 71, of Hopewell, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
John was born on November 2, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois to Dominic J. and Mary (Ferreri) Chirchirillo, Sr. He married Patricia A. Engbrecht on February 10, 1968 in Bellwood, IL., enjoying 52 years of marriage.
Surviving are his wife, Pat; his children, Dennis Chirchirillo and Peter (Jennifer) Chirchirillo; and his grandchildren, Andrew and Ashley Chirchirillo, all of Hopewell. Also surviving are his siblings, Dominic (Diane) Chirchirillo of Sun City Center, FL, Christine (Allan) Lindstrom of Bemidji, MN and Tony (Sherry) Chirchirillo of Elk Grove, IL; sister-in-law, Helen Chirchirillo of Loves Park, IL; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Peter and Joseph; and his sister, Kathleen Milarski.
John owned John's Shoe Repair for 39 years, passionately serving his customers in three Chillicothe locations over the years. John loved spending time with his family, and cherished the time he had with his grandchildren. Over the years John was involved in Rotary, United Way, several bowling leagues, and used to be an avid motorcyclist, enjoying the short ride he got each day to and from work. John loved socializing over meals, especially breakfast with brother-in-law, Chris, and friends, and lunch with the "crew."
Services will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 5pm at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2pm to 5pm. Deacon Bob Murphy will be officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services with a graveside service Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Chillicothe Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to , Chillicothe Post 4999, or donor's choice. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020