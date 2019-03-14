|
John D. Duchardt
PEKIN - John D. Duchardt, 26, of Pekin passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
John was born August 10, 1992, in Peoria, Ill., to David Duchardt and Teresa (Mason) Duchardt.
Surviving are his parents, Teresa (Gary) Morrison of Pekin and David (Sherry) Duchardt of Morton; one sister, Heather Duchardt of Pekin; one stepbrother, Dalton Sackett of Pekin; two stepsisters, Brianna Morrison of Farmington and Bailey Morrison of Pekin; one grandparent, Hallie Mason of Morton; one aunt, Tena (Chuck) Kaiser of Pekin; one niece, Serenity Duchardt of Pekin; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Rudy Mason and his paternal grandparents, John Duchardt, Sr. and Dixie Duchardt.
John lived his life loving nature and inspirational quotes. He loved golf, animals, video games, the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Lakers. He had a big infectious smile and a heart of gold. The most important things in John's life were his family and friends. He was the support and comfort for everyone who needed him in their time of need.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton with Pastor Eric Livingston officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 18, and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, both at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to T.A.P.S.
