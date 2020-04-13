|
|
John D. Myers
EAST PEORIA - John D. Myers, age 81 of East Peoria, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Villas of Holly Brook in Pekin.
He was born on December 17, 1938 in Peoria to Spencer and Hester (Molt) Myers. He married Jewell Ann Klockenga on October 7, 1961 in East Peoria and she preceded him in death on July 28, 2019.
He is survived by his children, Greg Myers of East Peoria and Sandy (Pat) Walston of Metamora.
John served in the Air Force and worked as an Engineer with TP&W Railroad for 30 years. He was a member at Grace Presbyterian Church and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
Memorials in honor of John may be made to TAPS.
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020