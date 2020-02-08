|
John D. Opem
PEORIA - John David Opem, 86, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, surrounded by his loving wife and family.
A memorial service for John will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Advent Lutheran Church in Morton. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the church. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date at Zumbrota Cemetery in Zumbrota, Minn.
To view John's full obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020