John D. Sleevar
PEORIA - John Sleevar, 92, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Buehler Home.
John was born on July 16, 1928, to Anton and Angela (Panek) Sleevar in Bloomington, IL. He was the youngest of six children, all now deceased.
John was educated at St. Patrick's Grade School and Trinity High School in Bloomington. He graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in business. He then worked at Miller Music Company in Bloomington. He was the "Music Man," selling band instruments to school kids. It was at Miller Music that he met the love of his life, Joan Williams.
When John was called, he served in the Korean War. He was in the 17th Cavalry Division. He made it home safely, and married Joan on January 21, 1954.
John then worked at IBM as a sales representative in Peoria, IL. He was there for 23 years until he retired. He also owned and operated, Philatelic Enterprises Inc., specializing in appraising, buying and selling stamp collections for over 50 years. He was considered an expert in that field.
John was a member of St. Vincent De Paul Parish since its beginning, over 50 years ago. He had a deep love for the Catholic Church. His faith never wavered, even during tumultuous times.
John loved to golf, spent many happy years with Joan and friends in Florida during the winter, then traveling all over the United States for stamp shows and to play golf.
He was a loving father and a good friend to all. John always had a story and a smile for anyone he would meet. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by two daughters, Teresa Hess of Delafield, WI, and Vicki (Paul) Dols, of Fairfax, VA. He had four grandchildren, Monica (Joseph) Marier, Patrick Joria, David Joria and Spencer Dols. He had three great-grandchildren, Max Marier, Sophie Marier and Bonnie Marier. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the pride of his heart.
Per his wishes, cremation will be accorded and a private celebration of John's life will be held at a later date when it is safer for family members to travel due to Covid-19. Wright & Salmon is handling the arrangements.
Memorials for John are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
