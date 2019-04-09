|
John D. Van Dran
WILLIAMSFIELD - John Dean Van Dran, 48, of Williamsfield, formerly of Toulon, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 8:52 a.m.
His funeral will be on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Toulon. Celebrants Veronica Haskell and Nicole Reed, along with the Rev. Dr. William Tolliver, will co-officiate his services. Burial with military honors will be in Toulon Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m., also at the funeral home, with an additional visitation one hour prior to the funeral on Friday. A gathering of friends and family will follow the burial at the Kewanee Elks Lodge #724. All are welcome.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019