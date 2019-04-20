|
John Delmer Johnson
MAPLETON - John Delmer Johnson, age 89, of Mapleton, IL, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
He was born in Mapleton to Henry and Carrie Johnson. He married Audrey Schaefer in 1951. She preceded him in death after 59 happy years of marriage.
He was also preceded in death by his son, Lester Johnson.
He is survived by four children, Dr. John (Irene Bunner) Johnson Jr. of Los Altos, CA, Dr. Shirley Johnson of San Francisco, CA, Carol (Fernando) Ossandón of Colorado Springs, CO, and Marilyn (Van Eden) Johnson of Pahoa, HI; one daughter-in-law, Carmen Ferguson of Galena, IL; seven grandchildren, Paul Johnson, Lynn (Josh) Hanson, Samuel Ossandón, Daniel Ossandón, Elizabeth Ossandón, Ruth Ossandón and Luke Eden; and three brothers, Lee (Shirley) Johnson of Mahomet, IL, Bernard (Judie) Johnson of Plainfield, IL, and Leonard (Linda) Johnson of Wray, CO.
Known as John while a member of Teamsters Local #627 and truck driver for Consolidated Freightways, he retired in 1995. Known locally as Delmer, he was a lifelong farmer who was planning this year's crops when he suffered a massive stroke at home on his farm. Whether called John or Delmer, he was an intelligent man of integrity, a devoted and loving husband, a wonderful father, grandfather, uncle and friend who will be sorely missed.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 26, at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. A second visitation will be at 10:30 a.m., prior to the funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church on Smithville Road in Bartonville. Delmer was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church. Memorials may be made to the church or a in his memory.
Condolences may be shared through www.Davison-Fulton-Bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019