1/1
John Deppolder
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Deppolder
PEORIA - John F. Deppolder, 72, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
John was born on May 30, 1948, in Manhattan, NY, and raised by Robert and Helen Howe.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Dwain Deppolder; and one sister, Marie Howard.
Surviving are one daughter, Jessica (Matt Dobey) of Manito, IL; one grandson, Bryce Howard of Manito; two brothers, John Howe of Lake Camelot and Rich (Pam) Howe of Peoria; one sister, Helen (Les) German of Port St. Lucie, FL; and one uncle, Frank Deppolder of New York, NY.
John was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the United States Army. He was a machinist at Caterpillar, Inc. for twenty years, and then worked at Par-A-Dice Casino until his retirement.
John was a lifetime member of VFW Peoria Heights Post #2602, Bartonville VFW Post 3883 and Bartonville American Legion Post #979. He was a member of Joseph Robbins Masonic Lodge #0930 AF&AM in Bartonville, Mohammed Shriners, Canton Elks Lodge #626, Peoria Eagles Lodge #265 and the St. Patrick Society of Peoria. He enjoyed fishing, golf and bowling.
Cremation will be accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Bartonville American Legion. Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with John's arrangements.
John's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com, where condolences may be sent to his family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
309-347-4157
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved