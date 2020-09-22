John Deppolder
PEORIA - John F. Deppolder, 72, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
John was born on May 30, 1948, in Manhattan, NY, and raised by Robert and Helen Howe.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Dwain Deppolder; and one sister, Marie Howard.
Surviving are one daughter, Jessica (Matt Dobey) of Manito, IL; one grandson, Bryce Howard of Manito; two brothers, John Howe of Lake Camelot and Rich (Pam) Howe of Peoria; one sister, Helen (Les) German of Port St. Lucie, FL; and one uncle, Frank Deppolder of New York, NY.
John was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the United States Army. He was a machinist at Caterpillar, Inc. for twenty years, and then worked at Par-A-Dice Casino until his retirement.
John was a lifetime member of VFW Peoria Heights Post #2602, Bartonville VFW Post 3883 and Bartonville American Legion Post #979. He was a member of Joseph Robbins Masonic Lodge #0930 AF&AM in Bartonville, Mohammed Shriners, Canton Elks Lodge #626, Peoria Eagles Lodge #265 and the St. Patrick Society of Peoria. He enjoyed fishing, golf and bowling.
Cremation will be accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Bartonville American Legion. Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with John's arrangements.
