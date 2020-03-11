|
John Doe
Media executive
John Doe, age 69, of Chillicothe passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at his home.
John was born on May 31, 1950, in Peoria to Gail F. "Mike" and Louise (Hart) Doe. He married Sandra Lockwood on July 17, 1971, in Bradley, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Sandy; his children, Michael (Suzanne) Myers of Elmhurst, IL, and Joshua (Kristen) Myers of Louisville, KY; his grandchildren, Elise, Anna and Grace. Also surviving are two brothers, John (Janet) Myers and Jerry (Julie) Myers, both of Chillicothe. He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Jacob Hart Myers.
John was a graduate of Chillicothe High School, Illinois Central College and Bradley University. He was an Adjunct Professor in Risk Management at the University of Illinois in Champaign for 17 years. He currently worked as Manager of Safety for Ameren Illinois.
John was a former board member of the Illinois Valley Central School District #321 for 16 years.
John served on the Chillicothe Fire Department retiring as Deputy Chief after 45 years of service.
John was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, where he currently served as chairman of the finance committee.
A funeral Mass was held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Chillicothe. Burial was in the Chillicothe City Cemetery in Chillicothe, IL, immediately following the Mass. Visitation was from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Additional visitation was held one hour prior to the service time at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Edward Catholic Church, Chillicothe Circle of Service or the Fred Meister Chillicothe Community Firefighters Association.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 11 to Apr. 2, 2020