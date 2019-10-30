|
John "Jack" Donnelly
PEORIA - John "Jack" Donnelly, 94, of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 12:13 A.M. at Christian Buehler Home.
Born September 4, 1925 in Peoria to Ralph and Margaret Grow Donnelly, he married Mary Jane Baker on June 18, 1949 in Chicago and enjoyed 70 years of marriage together.
She survives along with two daughters, Joanne (Terry) Marshall of Sun Prairie, WI. And Amy (Bill) McDonald of Madison, WI; three sons, Michael (Mary Beth) Donnelly of Buffalo, NY, David (Pat) Donnelly of Peoria, and Christopher (Donna) Donnelly of Chicago; and sixteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren also survive.
Faith and family were the most important thing in Jack's life.
He was preceded in death by one brother, one sister and two grandchildren.
Jack was a teacher at Woodrow Wilson Grade School, then Sterling Grade School. He also taught driver's education for 22 years at Peoria High School.
He was a WWII Navy veteran.
Jack was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, The Sandtrappers Golf League, and was inducted into the St. Ambrose University Hall of Fame for Football and Basketball.
He has donated his body to medical science.
The family would like to thank the staff of Buehler Home for their kind and compassionate care Jack received.
A Memorial Mass will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St Bernard Catholic Church, with Msgr. Paul Showalter officiating. A visitation will be from 9 A.M. until the time of the mass at 11.
Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose University, The Greater Peoria Honor Flight, or Alzheimer's Research, Central Illinois Chapter.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019