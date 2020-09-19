1/1
John Douglas "Doug" Ricker
John Douglas "Doug" Ricker
LEWISTOWN- Asleep in Jesus. John Douglas "Doug" Ricker passed away at his farm home near Lewistown, Illinois on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the age of 70. He was recovering from recent heart surgery.
Surviving him are his wife, Barbara Ricker; his daughters, Jennifer Jones of Norfolk, VA, and Sally Peterson of Highland Park, IL; and sons, John Ricker of East Peoria, IL, and Charlie Ricker of Lewistown, IL. Also surviving him are seven grandchildren, Cole, Johntay, Charlie, Joshua, James, Carter and Mia. Doug's two surviving brothers are Brian Ricker of St. Peters, MO, and Ross Ricker of Peoria, IL.
Doug was born in Liberal, Kansas, on March 12, 1950, to Lucile Ricker and the Reverend John S. Ricker (both deceased). He graduated from Roanoke-Benson High School in Roanoke, IL, in 1968, and attended Illinois Central College. Doug was employed at Caterpillar for 30 years and farmed property he gradually acquired during his lifetime. Doug was an automobile aficionado from an early age and enjoyed restoring antique cars and tractors. He also enjoyed hunting and sport shooting. During recent years, he spent considerable time researching his family ancestry. Doug was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Havana, IL. He was always ready to extend a helping hand to family and friends. Doug will truly be missed.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton. Graveside services will follow in Apple Cemetery in rural Lewistown.
To make online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
