John Edward Gibbs
1960 - 2020
PEORIA - John Edward Gibbs, 59, of Eureka, formerly of Peoria, passed away at 5:31 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Normal, IL.
He was born on December 5, 1960, in Peoria, IL, the son of Charles Hines and Dorothy Johnson.
Surviving are his father, Charles Hines of Peoria; his fiancé, Yolanda Benn of Cleveland, OH; and four children, Terrance Summerville of Dallas, TX, Karmen Gibson and Patience Edwards, both of Houston, TX, and Parris Edwards of St. Louis, MO. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Terrance Summerville Jr. and Phoenix Summerville; eight siblings, Curtis (Donna) Johnson and Vincent "Pencil" Johnson, both of Cleveland, OH, Herman (Kathleen) Johnson of Indianapolis, IN, Carmel Griffin of Cleveland, OH, Charles (Dina) Hines, Stevie Hines, Darryll Hines and Sharon (Larry) Taylor; and a host of close family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
John served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1987. John was a jack of all trades and worked for many different business throughout the years. He attended at the Church of the living God and was a member of the U.S.B.C. and the Greater Peoria Bowling Association. John loved bowling, fishing and playing cards. He was an avid boxing fan, a great singer and loved to cook breakfast. He will be remembered as a family man who adored his kids, spending time with his family, an amazing friend to many and for his great sense of humor.
A visitation will be on Saturday, November 28, 2020, with a time for the elderly from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by visitation for family and friends from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at 11 a.m. at Victory Church in Peoria. Burial will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 11 a.m.
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Victory Church
NOV
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Victory Church
NOV
28
Service
11:00 AM
Victory Church
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 23, 2020
John and I were long time friends. He will be truly missed.
Linda Alabi/Flemming
Friend
