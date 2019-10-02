Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:30 PM
Burlington Memorial Park Cemetery
Burlington, IA
John Edward "Ed" Owens


1935 - 2019
John Edward "Ed" Owens Obituary
John Edward "Ed" Owens
PEORIA - John Edward "Ed" Owens, age 84, of Peoria passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at 7:42 a.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on May 27, 1935, in Burlington, Iowa, to Edward and Nettie (Stoller) Owens. They preceded him in death, along with one brother, Robert Owens; three sisters, Dorothy Owens, Doris Lee Pflederer and Betty Jean Hallgren; and two nephews.
Survivors include his best friend, John Cannon; one niece, Debra (Brad) Braker; and three nephews, Patrick (Mary) Hallgren, Steve (Barb) Pflederer and Ron Pflederer.
Ed was a United States Army veteran, serving two terms in the Korean War. He worked in the finance department at Proctor Hospital for 25 years, retiring in July of 1996.
He attended the Apostolic Christian Church in Peoria.
Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Burlington Memorial Park Cemetery in Burlington, Iowa, at 2:30 p.m., following the services in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
You may view Ed's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019
