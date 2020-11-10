John F. Cox
PERU - John F. Cox, 90, of Peru passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle.
A celebration of life will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Mueller Funeral Home in Peru, with Pastor Karen Karczewski officiating. Burial will follow in Peru City Cemetery, with full military rites conducted by the Peru Veterans Memorial Group. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.
Mr. Cox was born on June 13, 1930, in Calipatria, CA, to John Edgar and Virginia (Streed) Cox. He married Katherine (Kline) Swanson on April 6, 1985, at Grace United Methodist Church in LaSalle.
Mr. Cox was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1951-1955. He retired from AT&T in 1986 as a communications technician. John will be remembered for his great interest and knowledge of airplanes and his talented hobby of building and flying radio controlled airplanes.
Survivors include his wife, Katherine; his children, Dennis Cox of Westminster, CO, William Cox, Sue Stacy and Debra Mihalko, all of Ottawa, Leasa (Bob) Jeppson of Peru and Linda (Jeff) Loebach of Geneseo; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Neola Finch of Santa Rosa, CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Joseph Cox; one sister, Lucille; and his brother, Arthur.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Shriner's Hospital for Children
.
The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com
.