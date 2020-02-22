|
John F. Shea
PEORIA - Dr. John Francis Shea, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by love at his Burlington, WI, home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
John was born on July 13, 1941, in Peoria, IL, to his parents, James D. Shea and Ruth Shea (Marchino). He and Patricia Ann Moeckel were married on December 7, 1984, in Kauai, Hawaii, and resided in Riverside, IL.
Dr. Shea was highly regarded by all who knew him for his compassion and friendship, as well as his fervor to teach his passion of neurosurgery. Dr. Shea graduated from Spaulding High School in Peoria, IL, moving on to receive his undergrad from Bradley University in Peoria, followed by his PhD in Anatomy from St. Louis University. Dr. Shea pursued his career in neurological surgery, becoming a professor of neurological surgery, neurobiology, cell biology and anatomy for Loyola University Medical Center for 30 years. To describe all that Dr. Shea has contributed over his career is immeasurable, just as the lives he has "touched." He was named "Teacher of the Year" on four separate occasions, "Outstanding Clinical Professor," "Most Remembered Professor," and received the Golden Apple Award from Loyola's alumni association, as well as the medical school's highest accolade, the prestigious "Master Teacher" award. He also was the recipient of the 2003 Stritch Medal. Dr. Shea was nationally recognized as an expert in acute management of neurotrauma and had the most renowned spine practice in the Midwest. Dr. Shea was a brilliant teacher who instilled joy as he created the desire for students and colleagues to learn from, with an addictive sense of humor which created an eagerness to be mentored by him.
He was an avid Notre Dame and Green Packers Football fan and dedicated Saint Louis Cardinals Baseball fan.
He will be dearly missed by his dedicated wife, Pat; daughters, Kelly (Patrick) Pahl, Angela Shea and Erin (Tom) Kaminski; his siblings, Mary Gover, Pat (Jay) Bednar, Ann (Bob) Hickey, Fran (Joe) Crusen, Tim (Mary) Shea, Peter Shea and Joe (Ann) Shea; his loving grandchildren, Connor, Caitlin and Tara Pahl, Sam and Ellie Kaminski and Maggie Hollerman; as well as Eric Sisk, Neal Zurbriggen and many nieces and nephews.
Dr. Shea was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ruth Shea; his brothers, Mike Shea and Jim Shea; and his sister, Dee Ryan.
A celebration of Dr. Shea's life will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Integrity Celebrations Center, 2789 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI 53105 (Located at the Corner of Highway 36 and W). The family invites you to an open house from 11:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. memorial service that will include time for anyone that would like to share stories of John.
The family requests memorials to be made in John's name to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020