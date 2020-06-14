John Franklin Abbey
EAST PEORIA - John Franklin Abbey, 88, of East Peoria passed away at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his residence.
Born September 17, 1931, in Peoria, a son of James and Cora Smith Abbey, John married Mary Louise Bowers on July 21, 1951, in Peoria.
John enjoyed spending time with his family and is survived by his wife, Mary Abbey of East Peoria; four daughters, Jean (Danny) Zucksworth of Peoria, Cora Glick of Peoria, Joan (Ed) Tucker of Lebanon, TN, and Mary Sieg of Washington; fourteen grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by two daughters, Jackie Veatch and Linda Abbey-Bruninga; and several brothers and sisters.
John worked for Peoria Colonial Baking Company and Trefzger's Bakery several years and retired as a baker in 1992.
John was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He took pride in building his own house.
He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Peoria Heights.
Services will be private and entombment will be in Resurrection Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018,; St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637; or Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter, 614 W. Glen Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
EAST PEORIA - John Franklin Abbey, 88, of East Peoria passed away at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his residence.
Born September 17, 1931, in Peoria, a son of James and Cora Smith Abbey, John married Mary Louise Bowers on July 21, 1951, in Peoria.
John enjoyed spending time with his family and is survived by his wife, Mary Abbey of East Peoria; four daughters, Jean (Danny) Zucksworth of Peoria, Cora Glick of Peoria, Joan (Ed) Tucker of Lebanon, TN, and Mary Sieg of Washington; fourteen grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by two daughters, Jackie Veatch and Linda Abbey-Bruninga; and several brothers and sisters.
John worked for Peoria Colonial Baking Company and Trefzger's Bakery several years and retired as a baker in 1992.
John was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He took pride in building his own house.
He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Peoria Heights.
Services will be private and entombment will be in Resurrection Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018,; St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637; or Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter, 614 W. Glen Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.