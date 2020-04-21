Home

POWERED BY

Services
Travis-Noe Funeral Home
1008 W Potter Ave
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-1300
Resources
More Obituaries for John Goins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Goins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Goins Obituary
John Goins
PEORIA - John Richard Goins, 77, of Novinger, Mo., formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home.
He was born on April 18, 1943, in Harrisburg, Illinois, to Arlin and Ruth (Patton) Goins. On November 13, 1982, John married Debby Wytcherley in East Peoria, IL.
John is survived by his wife, Debby; son, Todd (Jill) Goins of Germantown Hills, IL; 2 daughters, Kimberli (Bob) Magnussin of California and Kelli (Drew) Moreton of St. Louis; step-daughter, Heather Parnham (Darin) Sayers of Pekin; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; 1 brother-in-law, David Wytcherley; and 1 sister-in-law, Bev Karstensen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 sister, Sharon Meyer; 2 brothers-in-law, Wayne Wytcherley Jr. and Karl Karstensen; and father-in-law, Wayne Wytcherley Sr.
John was a 1961 graduate of East Peoria Community High School and went on to take a two-year machine shop Apprentice course. He worked as a supervisor for Caterpillar Tractor Co. for many years until he retired in 1996. In 1996, John moved to Novinger to make his home. He loved playing pool, hunting, fishing and the St. Louis Cardinals. John was a member of the Kirksville Masonic Lodge #105.
John has been cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Much love and many thanks go out to John's very special friend, Lonny Herrin.
Memorial donations in memory of John may be left to Hospice of Northeast Missouri or to his wife, Debby Goins.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -