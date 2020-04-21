|
|
John Goins
PEORIA - John Richard Goins, 77, of Novinger, Mo., formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home.
He was born on April 18, 1943, in Harrisburg, Illinois, to Arlin and Ruth (Patton) Goins. On November 13, 1982, John married Debby Wytcherley in East Peoria, IL.
John is survived by his wife, Debby; son, Todd (Jill) Goins of Germantown Hills, IL; 2 daughters, Kimberli (Bob) Magnussin of California and Kelli (Drew) Moreton of St. Louis; step-daughter, Heather Parnham (Darin) Sayers of Pekin; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; 1 brother-in-law, David Wytcherley; and 1 sister-in-law, Bev Karstensen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 sister, Sharon Meyer; 2 brothers-in-law, Wayne Wytcherley Jr. and Karl Karstensen; and father-in-law, Wayne Wytcherley Sr.
John was a 1961 graduate of East Peoria Community High School and went on to take a two-year machine shop Apprentice course. He worked as a supervisor for Caterpillar Tractor Co. for many years until he retired in 1996. In 1996, John moved to Novinger to make his home. He loved playing pool, hunting, fishing and the St. Louis Cardinals. John was a member of the Kirksville Masonic Lodge #105.
John has been cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Much love and many thanks go out to John's very special friend, Lonny Herrin.
Memorial donations in memory of John may be left to Hospice of Northeast Missouri or to his wife, Debby Goins.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020