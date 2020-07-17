1/1
John H. Kinsey
1955 - 2020
John H. Kinsey
PEORIA -- John Herbert Kinsey passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born August 30, 1955, in Peoria to Herbert F. and Betty Joan Johnston Kinsey. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Brittany Graham. He is survived by his wife, Minnie McLennan, and daughter Stephanie McLennan and her fiance Jerry Nichols Sr., five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, sisters Vicki Waddell, Phoenix, AZ, Jackie Frisbie, Belding, MI, and Shelley Adams, Dunlap, Il. Burial will be in Mt. Hawley Cemetery at a later date.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
