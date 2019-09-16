|
John Herbert "Herb" Rule
PEKIN — John Herbert "Herb" Rule, age 90, of Pekin, formerly of East Peoria, passed away at 5:05 PM on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Pekin Manor.
He was born to the late John Henry and Inez (Davis) Rule on October 21, 1928 in Wynoose, IL. Herb married Lillian Rozella Davis on September 26, 1948 in East Peoria and they happily spent the next 71 years together.
Herb is survived by his wife Lillian of Pekin; sons, Ron (Nancy) Rule of Eureka, and Rev. Rick (Catherine) Rule of Avenel, NJ; grandchildren, Nick (Melissa) Rule, Brian (Cindy) Rule, Lydia (Willie) Collins, Marissa (EnRico) Basso, and Lynda (Justin) Latham; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Lela Emma (Bob, deceased) Reikert, Thelma Nadine (Harley, deceased) Scott, James Russell "Russ" (Shirley, deceased) Rule, and Martha Mae (Dave) Kallister.
He was also preceded in death by his daughter Connie Rice in 2004.
Herb attended Noble High School and graduated from East Peoria High School. He served in the United States Navy from 1946-1947, and then worked at Caterpillar for 37 years, retiring in 1983. After retiring from Caterpillar, Herb worked for the Morton Auto Auction for 20 years. Herb and Rozella enjoyed going on vacation together, and they especially loved their trips to Northern Wisconsin to fish and spend time with family and friends.
A funeral service for Herb will be held at Gary Deiters Funeral Home, located at 444 E. Washington St. East Peoria, IL 61611 at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Pastor David Lynn will officiate. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Herb may be made to Illinois Cancer Center.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019