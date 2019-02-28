|
John I. Lackey
PEORIA - John I. Lackey, 39, of Peoria passed away January 20, 2019 in Peoria.
He was born January 22, 1979 in Peoria to John and Sue (Clark) Lackey. They preceded him in death.
Surviving are his two aunts, Lillian (Jerry) Dringenberg of Puyallup, WA and Doris Hiat of Bellevue, WA; and his uncle, Harold Clark of Pekin.
John worked as a Painter with SC2 in East Peoria.
A memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Church of God "Holiness", 5221 W. Closen Rd., Bellevue, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019