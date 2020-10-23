1/1
John J. Boesch III
1947 - 2020
EAST PEORIA - John J. Boesch III, 73, of East Peoria, passed away at 4:21am Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife and children.
He was born September 2, 1947 in Peoria to the late Minnie (King) and John J. Boesch, Jr. He married Paula L. Schoch at Christ Lutheran Church in Peoria on October 20, 1968 exactly 52 years prior to his passing.
Surviving are his wife Paula of East Peoria, their son, John J. Boesch IV of East Peoria and twin daughters Julie Boesch and Renee Boesch, both of Chicago.
John was drafted into the US Army in 1968 and served his time as a Technician in the Dental Corp. After returning home, he worked at Caterpillar, Madison Park Bank, and ultimately was the first person selected amongst a small group as a Patrolman for the East Peoria Police Department in 1976. In 1986 he won the highest award in his field, The Fraternal Order of the Police award for rescuing six senior citizens from a burning building on Springfield Hill. He retired from EPPD in 1999. John was an avid collector who enjoyed restoring anything from antique pocket watches to cars. He enjoyed vacationing with the family that he loved dearly, and especially loved visiting Disney World. John was an outstanding Husband, Dad and friend who will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know his generosity and heartfelt advice.
A celebration of John's life will be held when current public health restrictions are lifted. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is serving the family.
Due to John's valiant fight against Lewy Body Dementia and his family's want to bring awareness to this disease, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, www.michaeljfox.org.
John's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may be left and where service information will be updated in the future.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
