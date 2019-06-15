|
|
John J. Girton
PEORIA - John J. Girton, 69, of Dixon, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Serenity Hospice & Home, surrounded by family.
He was born on May 15, 1950, in Sterling, IL, the son of Donald E. and Gladys L. (Bressler) Girton. He married Iris Olson on September 15, 1990, in Dixon. She preceded him in death on February 24, 2011.
John was employed at Sauk Valley Motors in Rock Falls. He really enjoyed working with Doug and Luke Payne and helped Doug open the Rock Falls Sauk Valley Motors Dealership in 2001.
He was a member of the American Legion in Dixon. John believed very strongly in our country and loved and honored all of our servicemen and women.
John volunteered and served with the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam era as a machine gunner. While serving with the Marines, he qualified with the M1 Rifle, M14 Rifle and M16 Rifle and was an expert with the 45 cal pistol and M60 machine gun. He was preceded in death by eight fellow marines that are on the Vietnam Memorial Wall.
John really enjoyed his home on the Rock River. He was so happy when boating or just sitting on the deck with family and friends while enjoying a drink.
He is survived by one daughter, Amber "Toots" (Tom) Favorite of Chicago; one brother, Donald L. (Barb) Girton of Fort Atkinson, WI; one sister, Vickie (Mike) Couri of Washington, IL; two of his dearest friends, Pat McCaherty and Sherrie "Wild Child" Richard, both of Dixon; very special and loving companion, Mary E. Henson; her children, Patrick, Anna and Michaleo Henson, and grandchildren, Trevor Kelly, Halen, Logan and Mackenzie Henson; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, and all fellow Marines.
John was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Andrew John "AJ" Girton; one step-son Scott L. McKindley; one step-daughter, Diane K. Murray; eight fellow Marines; and his wife, Iris A. Girton.
It was John's wish to be cremated. Cremation rites have been accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 15 to June 17, 2019