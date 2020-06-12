John J. Hanley
KICKAPOO - John J. Hanley, age 86, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
John was born on June 9, 1933 in Peoria, a son of Edward and Caroline (Schleifling) Hanley. He married Caryl L. Noonen on January 14, 1961 in Kickapoo; she preceded him in death on June 20, 2006 in Peoria.
He is survived by one daughter, Dawn (Aaron) Berg of Groveland, one son, David Hanley of Danville, four grandchildren, Anna, Kylie and Chrissa Berg and Marcus (Sami) Hanley, who John and Caryl raised. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Teagan and Elijah Hanley and one on the way, one brother, Ed (Jill) Hanley of Trivoli, four sisters, Phyllis (Dave) Heinz of Kickapoo, Sue (Dave) Dwyer of Brimfield, Annie (Harold) Snider of Elmwood, Carol (Rock) Matthewson of West Peoria, and two sisters-in-law, Norma Hanley of Brimfield and Mandy Hanley of Kickapoo, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three sons, Daniel, Dean and Donald and two brothers, Ken and Dave Hanley.
John proudly served in the US Army and worked at Caterpillar as an accountant for 48 years. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Kickapoo and was a Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree Spalding Council #427 member. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and spending time with family.
A private family Mass will be held at St. Mary's of Kickapoo on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 with Fr. Joseph Dondanville officiating. A private burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Kickapoo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or St. Mary's Catholic Church of Kickapoo.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.