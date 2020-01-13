Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 347-4157
Resources
More Obituaries for John Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Miller Obituary
John J. Miller
PEKIN - John J. Miller, 86, of Pekin passed away at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, surrounded by his family.
He was born to Peter and Florence (Alberts) Miller on May 13, 1933, in Peru, IL. He married Rosemary Lampe on September 24, 1955, at Sacred Heart Church in Joliet, IL.
John is survived by his wife, Rosemary; children, Laurence, Patricia and Judith; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Christopher, Jessica (Brandon) and Robyn; and great-grandchildren, Cameron, Joshua, Dominic, Madilyn, Leah, Rylie and Lillianna.
After graduation from Joliet High School, John joined Caterpillar Tractor Company. He soon left to serve the United States Army, stationed in Germany, and after his time in the Army, came home to return to work at Caterpillar, and marry his sweetheart, Rosemary. He was a longtime resident of Joliet, IL, where he built his first home. He was later transferred to the Morton Cat facility. He retired in 1991 with 40 years of service.
John was truly a jack of all trades. He was a very talented gardener and woodworker and enjoyed reading. His greatest treasure was his family. He loved time spent with his precious wife, daughters and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 303 S. 7th, Pekin, with Father Michael Andrejek as celebrant. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, with a visitation to follow from 5 to 7 p.m. at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Pekin, with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -