John J. Miller
PEKIN - John J. Miller, 86, of Pekin passed away at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, surrounded by his family.
He was born to Peter and Florence (Alberts) Miller on May 13, 1933, in Peru, IL. He married Rosemary Lampe on September 24, 1955, at Sacred Heart Church in Joliet, IL.
John is survived by his wife, Rosemary; children, Laurence, Patricia and Judith; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Christopher, Jessica (Brandon) and Robyn; and great-grandchildren, Cameron, Joshua, Dominic, Madilyn, Leah, Rylie and Lillianna.
After graduation from Joliet High School, John joined Caterpillar Tractor Company. He soon left to serve the United States Army, stationed in Germany, and after his time in the Army, came home to return to work at Caterpillar, and marry his sweetheart, Rosemary. He was a longtime resident of Joliet, IL, where he built his first home. He was later transferred to the Morton Cat facility. He retired in 1991 with 40 years of service.
John was truly a jack of all trades. He was a very talented gardener and woodworker and enjoyed reading. His greatest treasure was his family. He loved time spent with his precious wife, daughters and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 303 S. 7th, Pekin, with Father Michael Andrejek as celebrant. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, with a visitation to follow from 5 to 7 p.m. at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Pekin, with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020